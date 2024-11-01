Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Listen to the grievances and voices of Filipinos: Sen. Raffy Tulfo urges the government to listen to the grievances and voices of Filipino people who cry out for the total ban of all forms of online gambling in the Philippines. “It's about time we listen to the Filipino people, especially the housewives, because they are the ones who manage their family's budget, which is just being spent on online gambling because their children and husbands are gambling it away. It's about time we listen to the grievances and voices of Filipino citizens who are saying no to online gambling,” Tulfo said during Thursday’s hearing of the Committee on Games and Amusement, August 14, 2025. Tulfo also expressed disappointment with the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) for defending online gambling, stating several direct and indirect benefits to economy. However, it failed to mention the social cause, health effects, psychological harm of gambling addiction, household impacts, criminal offenses related to gambling. “It's not acceptable to use the fact that we earn from online gambling thru taxes as a reason, we need also to weigh and consider the social cause and harm it causes to gamblers,” Tulfo said. The senator has been supporting the total ban of online gambling. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)