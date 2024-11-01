Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Outright banning of online gambling pushed: Sen. Pia Cayetano pushes for an outright banning of all forms of online gambling in the Philippines. During Thursday’s hearing of the Committee on Games and Amusement, August 14, 2025, Cayetano cited several effects of online gambling to Filipino families. “It is my hope that during this hearing, all relevant facts will be revealed including the cause to every family who loses a bread winner, every family who does not have food to eat because of online gambling, every family who won’t watch a child graduate because this child has lost its way because of gambling addiction,” Cayetano stressed. “My final point, in as much as my bill is a ban on online gambling, I’ll be listening intently to all the resource persons. As chairman of the committee on ways and means, it is my hope that there will not be a need for me to call a hearing on taxation on online gambling operations because we will be banning outright,” she added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)