Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Marcoleta asks BSP to order e-wallet apps to remove all links to e-gambling sites: In his opening statement at the Senate public hearing on measures seeking to ban or regulate e-gambling, Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta asked the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), as an immediate measure, to order e-wallet apps to deny all links to online gaming platforms. In response, BSP Deputy Governor said that the monetary board has approved a policy BSP-supervised institutions to take down and remove all icons and links redirecting to online gambling sites. Marcoleta described e-gambling as a “social ogre” spawned by the breakdown in control, supervision, and scrutiny by government regulators.