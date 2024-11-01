Photo Release

August 14, 2025 E-wallet apps to remove links to e-gambling sites: Sen. Rodante D. Marcoleta asks the Bangko Central ng Pilipinas (BSP), as an immediate measure to address online gambling issue, to order all electronic wallet applications to remove all links to e-gambling sites. “I believe, Mr. Chair, that the BSP should issue a suspension order to e-wallet platforms, to deny links to all these online game platforms,” Marcoleta said during Thursday’s hearing, August 14, 2025 of the Committee on Games and Amusement. In response, BSP Deputy Gov. Mamerto Tangonan said the BSP Monetary Board can direct BSP-supervised institutions to take down and remove all icons and links redirecting to online gambling sites. Marcoleta described e-gambling as a “social ogre” spawned by the breakdown in control, supervision, and scrutiny by government regulators. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)