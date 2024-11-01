Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Online gambling destroys families, futures: Deputy Minority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri expresses belief that online gambling is not just a policy issue but a crisis that destroys families, livelihoods, and the future of Filipinos. During Thursday’s hearing, August 14, 2025, of the Committee on Games and Amusement, Zubiri relayed few individual stories of online gambling addiction and criminality to humanize the real and pressing problems that the country is facing because of online gambling. “We hope that their first-hand accounts will emphasize the urgency of eliminating online gambling once and for all,” Zubiri said. “I would dare to say, my dear friends, colleagues, and the Filipino people, that it is possible that more people have died and criminality has increased due to online gambling, more than POGOs. That is blood in your hands, the operators and regulators,” he added. According to Zubiri, online gambling is growing at an astronomical pace in the Philippines. The Gross Gaming Revenues (GGRs) for online gambling proves how fast the industry has grown in such a short period of time. The GGR is the gambling industry’s metric that reflects bets minus winnings. 2022 marked a huge jumps in online gambling GGRs. In that year, the industry made a big leap to P8 billion—more than double the GGR of the year before. In 2023, online gambling raked in P33.16 billion, marking a whopping 414 percent growth from 2022. Last year was even a better year for the industry, online gambling was making a GGR of P135.71 billion. And for the first half of this year alone, online gambling has already made P106.53 billion in GGRs. Zubiri called for a total ban of online gambling in the Philippines. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)