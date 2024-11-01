Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Cayetano appeals for right decision in addressing online gambling issue: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano appeals to his colleagues, all concerned government agencies, and groups to come up with the right decision in addressing the issue of online gambling. “The appeal is for us to come up with the right conclusion here because we are spending almost a trillion pesos on education and yet what we are teaching our people that gambling, gaming, and addiction is okay because it generates huge income,” Cayetano said on Thursday, August 14, 2025 during the hearing of the Committee on Games and Amusement. Cayetano also said the Taguig City government has been banning any form of gambling such as casino, POGOs, cockfighting arena, among others. “This is part of teaching young people to work hard and have the right values and that every single peso that God gave them is to be managed well,” he explained. Cayetano quoted former CBCP President and Archbishop Oscar Cruz, saying “many attempts are being made to legalize all forms of gambling even as casinos and lotto are now legal. But again, for us pastors, given the fatal lure of gambling to the Filipino psyche, the legalization of organized gambling in order to raise funds, even for development, is a form of demoralization.” (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)