Photo Release

August 14, 2025 Addiction to online gambling is a health issue: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros says severe addiction to online gambling should also be treated as a public health issue. “Severe addiction to online gambling should also be treated as a public health issue. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), gambling disorder is a mental health issue. This means government must also impose on these gambling platforms an enhanced duty of care for our fellow Filipinos who are struggling with addiction,” Hontiveros explained during Thursday’s hearing of the Committee on Games and Amusement, August 14, 2025. Government agencies are reportedly starting to address the rapid spread of e-gambling. However, for Hontiveros, government cannot rely on mere administrative policies. A comprehensive law that addresses all aspects of this complex issue should be done. ”Comrades, I hope we don't make sales and profit as the only measure here in online gambling if the price is poisoning the Filipino family. Life should not be made a business of ruining others,” (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)