August 13, 2025 Successful rehabilitation, reintegration of minors: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses support for the law that protects children by focusing on their rehabilitation and reintegration instead of punishing them with jail time. “When this law (Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act) was implemented in 2006, Valenzuela was one of the first to respond by establishing our own Bahay Pag-asa,” Gatchalian said in Filipino. “I saw the difference between this law and the old system where children were jailed together with adults. Sometimes, the crime was a simple robbery or pickpocketing, yet they were detained alongside hardened criminals. My first reaction was—the child may have done wrong, but he will not reform if he is jailed with hardened offenders. That is why, when the law was enacted, we immediately allotted funds for Bahay Pag-asa,” he added. The senator said reforming a child’s character requires time, patience, and understanding, but with adequate support for prevention programs, positive results could be achieved. He cited Valenzuela as an example, where juvenile delinquents were successfully rehabilitated and reintegrated into the community. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)