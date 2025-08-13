Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Proper implementation of the law: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan opposes the proposal of lowering the age of criminal responsibility for heinous crimes, expressing his strong belief that the problem is in the implementation of the law. Pangilinan said the solution to the problem of juvenile delinquencies is not by amending the existing law (Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act or Republic Act 9344) but by proper implementation. “I believe the real shortcoming is in the implementation of the law rather than amending it, because if it's implemented correctly within 24 hours of the report, the child involved in serious offenses should be brought in for mandatory confinement,” Pangilinan said in Filipino, Wednesday, August 13, 2025. “The law requires the government to act quickly; if it doesn't, that's not a problem with the law, it's a problem with implementation. So we are open to listening, we are open to suggestions, but our belief seems to be lacking not in the law, but in its implementation,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)