Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Re-examine Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his concern over the growing and unchecked exploitation of minors in criminal activities. As former chief of the Philippine National Police, Dela Rosa said criminal syndicates use children because they cannot be jailed. “Children today are not afraid of committing crimes, that is why they continue to do so. Perhaps it is time to revisit and examine the current law,” Dela Rosa said during the plenary session on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. He explained that children are often used as drug mules or to rob houses, taking advantage of their small stature to slip into tight spaces and unlock doors. Dela Rosa noted that the problem worsened a decade after the passage of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, when children began organizing criminal syndicates themselves. “If they are caught, they either place the blame on adults or show us their birth certificates. I hope we can act on this now,” he added. Republic Act No. 9344, also known as the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, establishes a comprehensive juvenile justice system aimed at protecting children at risk and those in conflict with the law, emphasizing rehabilitation and reintegration over punishment. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)