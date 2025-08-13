Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Tulfo supports lowering the age of criminal responsibility: Sen. Raffy Tulfo expresses support for the proposed measure of lowering the age of criminal responsibility for heinous crimes. During Wednesday’s plenary session, August 13, 2025, Tulfo agreed to the proposal of Sen. Robinhood Padilla, citing several cases he received in his radio program. “I would like to commend Sen. Padilla for his privilege speech which primarily seeks to improve our peace and order situation. I understand his intention, Mr. President. By my experience in my program, several minors do get involved in criminal activities, and some are even involved in the commission of heinous crimes,” Tulfo said. “The parents and family members of their victims are often left frustrated due to their inability to get justice. If we are going to talk about facts, that is a fact,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)