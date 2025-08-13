Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Lowering the age of criminal responsibility: Sen. Robinhood Padilla proposes to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 10 years old for young people who committed heinous crimes. Padilla said he expected that there will be different reactions to his proposal but he believed it is about time to study or reexamine the old law, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act or Republic Act 9344. ”We can also perhaps rely on studies that say failing to address criminal behavior in children can result in repeat offenses and, even more dangerously, a desire to commit more serious law violations. As they learn they are not accountable to the law, they may think their actions have no real consequences,” Padilla said in Filipino. During Wednesday’s plenary session, August 13, 2025, Padilla filed Senate Bill No. 372 which aims to lower the age of criminal responsibility for young people who commit heinous crimes such as parricide, murder, rape, kidnapping with killing or rape, robbery with homicide or rape, destructive arson, and serious cases under the anti-drug law. ”If it's difficult to talk about it, it's even more difficult to hear the cries of the victims and their families who are still seeking justice. We are not promoting the violation of youth rights, but we can no longer turn a blind eye to the fact that there are young people capable of planning and committing horrific crimes,” he explained. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)