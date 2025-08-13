Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Senators accept proposed 2026 national budget: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero (6th from left), together with other senators, receives a copy of the proposed P6.793 trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) from Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman (5th from left) and other officials of the Department of Budget and Management in a simple ceremony at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The 2026 national budget represents an increase of P466.84 billion or 7.38 percent as compared to the 2025 enacted national budget. DBM data showed that the proposed 2026 level of expenditure corresponds to 22 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that the government will continue to prioritize education, healthcare and social protection with “greater focus on ensuring that the learning gaps are addressed and that food security is achieved.” Photo also shows Sens. Win Gatchalian (7th from left), Alan Peter Cayetano (8th from left); Majority Leader Joel Villanueva (9th from left), Deputy Secretary for Legislation Atty. Marivic Laurel Garcia and Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office Dir. General Eireen Palanca. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)