Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Securing safety of Filipino seafarers, OFWs: Sen. Erwin Tulfo urges all concerned government agencies to work together and address the problems of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly the safety and security of Filipino seafarers. During Wednesday’s hearing, August 13, 2025, of the Committee on Migrant Workers, Tulfo specifically mentioned the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Maritime Industry Authority to work together in resolving the issues. “That should be the priority of our government, the DMW, the OWWA, and MARINA, all these agencies should work together, so that similar incidents like this won't happen again, as our chairman mentioned,” Tulfo said in Filipino. The senator mentioned the incidents of 100 Filipinos ship crews who were accused of certain case without due process and Filipino seafarers engaged in an encounter at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Tulfo also expressed his support to the committee in promoting laws aimed at expanding further the Legal Assistance Fund, Free Financial Education for OFWs, and ensuring the proper use of DMW and OWWA funds. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)