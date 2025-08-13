Photo Release

August 13, 2025 Addressing OFWs’ perennial problems: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the Committee on Migrant Workers hearing and underscores significant issues that need to be addressed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to resolve the perennial problems of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). During Wednesday’s hearing, August 13, 2025, Tulfo enumerated eight goals and challenged the DMW to achieve the following: 1) constant monitoring in host country to prevent abuse; 2) proper contract verification especially employer’s background, security assessment of the place of deployment and strict compliance by foreign employer of contract terms and conditions; 3) ensure that the DMW will forge bilateral agreements with host countries that will only provide favorable terms to our OFWs; 4) proper utilization of DMW and OWWA budget to ensure sufficient funds during emergencies and repatriation; 5) put an end to the trafficking of migrant workers, strengthen efforts to secure backdoor channels; 6) regular medical checkups for OFWs abroad; 7) revisit and review the implementation of the DMW law and the Magna Carta of Seafarers; and 8) continue efforts to apprehend and penalize illegal recruiters, both here and abroad. Tulfo said most of the complaints reaching his radio program from OFWs were cases of abuses and contract violation. “It goes back to the monitor, I don't know who's lacking, DMW or OWWA. Today, we will address that problem because if we don't, when the budget hearing comes, I'm sorry, I might have to hold back your budget first,” Tulfo said in Filipino. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)