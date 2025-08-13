Photo Release

August 13, 2025 No more blank items in the budget report?: Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta fully supports the efforts of the Senate to promote transparency and accountability in the budget process. But strict adherence to these ideals must begin with the Senate and House leadership, Marcoleta said. The senator recalled an incident from last year when he saw 28 blank items in 12-13 pages of the approved bicameral report on the proposed 2025 national budget. Marcoleta was then a member of the House in the 19th Congress. [Tuesday session photo]