Pia supports institutionalizing transparency and accountability in passing the General Appropriations Bill: Senator Pia S. Cayetano has co-sponsored Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, which seeks to institutionalize greater transparency and accountability in the passage of the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA).

As the Senior Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance who handled the education budget for six years and the health budget for five years, Cayetano noted that while budget deliberations in the Senate are open to the public, the final stages in the bicameral conference committee are not treated the same way. “Even I, as Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, only learned after the fact that the budget I proposed and approved by the Senate is changed in the bicam,” she said.

The resolution mandates the timely and transparent release of budget documents to promote genuine public participation. “An open budget process compels us, as legislators and government alike, to act with greater diligence, fairness, and integrity,” Cayetano stressed. (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano | Jansen C. Romero)