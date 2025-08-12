Photo Release

August 12, 2025 Go calls for participative budget process: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go co-sponsors Concurrent Resolution No. 4 seeking to strengthen the national budget process by adopting and enforcing transparency and accountability measures. The proposal aims to ensure public access to information and allow citizens' participation in the deliberations of the 2026 General Appropriations Act. Go lauded the initiative led by Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Sen. Win Gatchalian as he expressed his reservations on the bicameral report on the 2025 budget. Go said he did not sign the report and was particularly saddened by the zero budget allocated to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). “It has been my call for a participative budget process. Our countrymen should really be involved in the very process as it is the people’s money and it is only right that they know where their money is spent and that they participate in the budget process,” Go said in Filipino during plenary session Tuesday, August 12, 2025. He said he supports the concurrent resolution being in line with Sec. 28, Article 2 of the 1987 Constitution, which mandates the State to adopt and implement a policy of full public disclosure of all its transactions involving public interest and Sec. 7, Article 3, which recognizes the right of the people to information on public matters. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)