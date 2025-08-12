Photo Release

August 12, 2025 Senate seeks more transparent 2026 national budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian sponsors Concurrent Resolution No. 4 seeking to strengthen the national budget process by adopting and enforcing transparency and accountability measures. The proposal aims to ensure public access to information and allow citizens' participation in the deliberations of the 2026 General Appropriations Act. “The enactment of the national budget is one of the most critical functions of Congress. It determines how government resources are spent, reflects our national priorities, and directly affects the delivery of basic services to communities and families,” Gatchalian said during the plenary session on Tuesday, August 12, 20255. According to him, the national budget gives citizens a clear view where their taxes go and ensures that every cent from the public fund is spent only on programs that truly yield benefits for the people. He said the cornerstone of the concurrent resolution is to make public documents which are critical outputs at every step of the budget process. Currently, he said only the first part and the last part of the budget process are made available to the public. “They do not see the product of each stage in the process. This is where there is a reduction or increase in the budget of government agencies,” Gatchalian explained in Filipino. For transparency, the concurrent resolution proposes the uploading of the following documents to the websites of the Senate and the House of Representatives: 1. The General Appropriations Bill (GAB) passed on third reading by the House of Representatives and transmitted to the Senate; and 2. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report and Joint Explanation of the Disagreeing Votes of the Senate and House of Representatives. Gatchalian said they would also urge the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), at a later time, to upload in its website duly received copies of Budget Preparation (BP) Form 201, a budget preparation form used by Philippine government agencies to submit their budget proposals to the DBM. He said the concurrent resolution further proposes that the following documents be uploaded to the website of the House of Representatives: 1.Transcripts of House budget briefings, public hearings, and technical working group meetings; 2. The Committee on Appropriations Report on the GAB; and 3. Journal records of Senate plenary deliberations. Likewise, Gatchalian said the following documents shall be uploaded to the website of the Senate: 1. Transcripts of Senate budget briefings, public hearings and technical working group meetings; 2. The Committee on Finance Report on the GAB; 3. Journal records of Senate plenary deliberations; and 4. The GAB passed on third reading by the Senate. “These documents contain the transcripts of budget briefings, public hearings, and plenary deliberations. Having access to these documents is vital to ensuring that the projects of each government agency are held to public account,” Gatchalian said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)