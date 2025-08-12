Photo Release

August 12, 2025 Transparent and participatory national budget process: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada supports Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, which calls for a more transparent, accountable, and participatory national budget process for 2026. In his co-sponsorship speech during Tuesday’s plenary session on August 12, 2025, Estrada stressed that Congress must uphold full transparency and adopt the resolution’s proactive approach to ensure a democratic, responsible budget process and prevent wasteful spending. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)