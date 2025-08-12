Photo Release

August 12, 2025 Aquino presides over 1st education hearing: Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, questions the varying costs of building classrooms during the public hearing Tuesday, August 12, 2025. “Why are the prices for building classrooms different? Wasting money on education should have no place in our society. This is not just about stealing from schools—it is about robbing the dreams of young people and families who simply want their children to graduate,” Aquino said in Filipino. The senator cited a report from the Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM) which showed that classrooms built by the Department of Education and Department of Public Works and Highways cost between cost P2.5 million to P3.8 million. The hearing, conducted jointly with the Committees on Local Government and Finance, is tackling Senate Bill No. 121, otherwise known as the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program Act, and Senate Bill No. 122 or the E-Textbook para sa Lahat Act. Both measures were authored by Aquino. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)