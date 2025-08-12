Photo Release

August 12, 2025 Walang politika, dapat may continuity sa programa sa pagtatayo ng mga silid paaralan: At the hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta lamented the lack of continuity in the Department of Education’s School Building Program. He contrasted the country's lamentable situation to South Korea’s, which he said had been following a master plan from 1901 to present, regardless of administration, to ensure sufficient classrooms in its public school system. (PRIB)