August 12, 2025 Escudero denies link to contractor: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero denies a news report linking him to a donor- contractor who was allegedly awarded flood control projects worth P5.4 billion. “Clearly, the article is malicious. The release was carefully timed and planned, even if it contained nothing that directly accused me of wrongdoing. The insinuation and innuendo is still there,” Escudero said in mix English and Filipino during a press briefing Tuesday, August 11, 2025. The Senate President said he recognized his friend, a contractor from Sorsogon, but he was only awarded approximately one percent of the total funds that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos mentioned for flood control projects. Escudero said the contractor got the larger part of the funds before he even became a senator in 2022. “I am not part of any construction business. For the record, I have nothing to do with identifying, making a program of work, bidding, awarding, housing, paying, or inspecting any government project, whether in Sorsogon or outside the province of Sorsogon,” Escudero clarified. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)