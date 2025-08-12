Photo Release

August 12, 2025 Marcoleta questions ‘unrealistic’ Konsulta package: Sen. Rodante D. Marcoleta questions the ‘unrealistic' package rate for the Konsulta program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). During the plenary session on Monday, August 11, 2025, Marcoleta said that the P1,700 per person coverage package is grossly inadequate to cover laboratory tests, doctors’ fees, and other related expenses. He also said that health advocates estimate that only one percent of the total population actually availed of the Konsulta package. “We all want to support (PhilHealth) but this needs to be looked into and fixed so that the budget entrusted to them will benefit those who really need them,” Marcoleta said in Filipino. PhilHealth’s Konsulta package aims to provide accessible and affordable outpatient healthcare services to every Filipino. It covers a range of services, including consultations, diagnostic tests, and medications, with a focus on preventive care and early detection of diseases. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)