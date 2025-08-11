Photo Release

August 11, 2025 Gov’t failure to turn over sin tax fund: Sen. Pia Cayetano denounces the government for its continued failure to turn over the earmarked sin tax collection intended for healthcare program for Filipinos, particularly for indigents or less privileged individuals. “I believe our colleague Sen. Panfilo Lacson mentioned the failure of the government to turn over the earmarked sin tax and I agree with that 100 percent. I was an author of the law that requires the earmarking,” Cayetano said during Monday’s plenary session, August 11, 2025. According to Cayetano, based on record in 2023, there was P83.9 billion from sin tax fund but only P79.06 billion was turned over to General Appropriation Act as Philhealth fund; in 2024, P79.01 billion was collected but only P40.28 billion was turned over to GAA; and in 2025, P69.81 billion, but nothing was turned over to GAA. “There is a pending case right now in the SC filed by doctors and I am letting our colleagues know that I am going to file as intervenor to be part of this case because this is my law, I consider this personal to me,” Cayetano said with disappointment. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)