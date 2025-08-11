Photo Release

August 11, 2025 Inaccessible healthcare: Sen. Raffy Tulfo lauds Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito for championing the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law and for supporting the sustainability of zero-balance billing during plenary session Monday, August 11, 2025. However, Tulfo said healthcare in the Philippines remains financially inaccessible to many Filipinos. He said many patients suffer from systemic delays, out-of-pocket costs and reliance on guarantee letters for hospitalization. “These are the challenges that our people face. Every day, thousands of Filipinos walk into hospitals with a sick parent, child, or sibling, only to realize that to afford the treatment, they will have to knock on the doors of different agencies,” Tulfo said. Last year alone, the senator said out-of-pocket payments accounted for 42.7 percent of the country’s health expenditures as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority. The figure, he said, shows that Filipino households are still burdened with nearly half the cost of healthcare, often paying cash or borrowing money to over their expenses, despite being members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). “The resources already exist–the public has contributed through taxes and monthly PhilHealth premiums. What is lacking is the efficient disbursement of funds and the political will to eliminate middlemen in our access to healthcare system,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)