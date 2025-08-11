Photo Release

August 11, 2025 Aquino supports UHC for all Filipinos: Sen. Bam Aquino expresses his full support for the Universal Health Care Law and its implementation for the welfare of Filipino people. “I would like to reiterate my support for the good sponsor of the Universal Health Care Law. This is a serious matter, but we promise and commit to engage and to support the efforts of the chairperson of the Committee on Health and Sen. Ejercito with regard to the amendment or the changes that he wanted to see in this law,” Aquino said during Monday’s plenary session, August 11, 2025. Aquino also sought clarification on the issue of “no balance billing,” who are qualified to avail the said program, and ultimately how to achieve the no balance billing for all Filipinos. In response, Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said only the indigents, persons with disability, and senior citizens are the priority for no balance billing program. However, the intention of the UHC law is to accommodate all Filipinos. Furthermore, Aquino asked how much fund the UHC needs to fully implement the law and accommodate all Filipinos and achieve the goal of UHC Law. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)