Photo Release

August 11, 2025 Review of UHC Law urged: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito calls for a review to conduct a comprehensive study and analysis of whether the provisions of Universal Health Care (UHC) Act are being implemented correctly. During Monday’s plenary session, August 11, 2025, Ejercito also suggested to convene or constitute the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee to focus on the implementation of UHC. “Mr. President, the Universal Healthcare Act is a health reform law—the realization and embodiment of our government’s care towards our people. Ours is a healthcare system that is complex, fragmented and multifaceted. There are many issues to be addressed, a lot of pieces to be put together, and several views to be recognized,” Ejercito said in his privilege speech. “Fortunately, the UHC does not distinguish the rich from the poor, privately insured or not. Every Filipino is automatically a member of PhilHealth and is entitled to its benefits. In times of dire financial constraints, PhilHealth can help supplement the hospital bill payments of those insured. For those not privately insured, this is their relief from medical expenses,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)