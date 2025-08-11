Photo Release

August 11, 2025 Integrated flood control program: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva has called for an impartial investigation into the flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). “The President himself mentioned this in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) and we expect the executive branch to look into this,” Villanueva said in a press breifing Monday, August 11, 2025. He said senators are also pushing for the probe to determine where the funds were spent and who were involved in the projects. “As for me, I just want an impartial and credible investigation—one that spares no one and holds those accountable liable for their actions,” Villanueva added in Filipino. The Majority Leader also called for an integrated flood control program to mitigate or prevent the effects of flooding, pointing out that the country has had no such program in the past three years, resulting in widespread flooding nationwide. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)