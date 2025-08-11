Photo Release

August 11, 2025 Jinggoy receives courtesy visit from PNP top brass: Top-ranking officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP), led by PGen. Nicolas Torre III, paid a courtesy visit to Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Senate. Torre discussed with Estrada the PNP’s priority legislative measures as well as their plans and programs to enhance the operational responsiveness of the police force and regain public trust. Accompanying Torre were (L-R) PBGen. Wilson Joseph Lopez, Directorate for Intelligence; PGen. Jean Fajardo, Directorate for Comptrollership; and PMGen. Nicolas Salvador, Directorate for Operations. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)