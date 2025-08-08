Photo Release



BFP-NCR 34th Founding Anniversary: Senator Camille Villar paid tribute to the heroism and dedication of the Bureau of Fire Protection–National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) during its 34th Founding Anniversary celebration, urging personnel to “keep the fire burning” in serving Filipinos.

In her speech, Villar recognized firefighters as defenders of life, first responders to disasters, and bearers of hope and courage. She lauded their unwavering commitment to public service, even at the risk of their own safety, and congratulated this year’s awardees for their exemplary service.