August 8, 2025 Respect for the rule of law: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero emphasizes the need to respect the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling declaring the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional. During plenary session Wednesday, August 6, 2025, Escudero said the Supreme Court is the final interpreter of the Constitution and the very foundation of the rule of law. “Today, the very supremacy of the Supreme Court is being called into question, and with it, the very foundation of the rule of law. As Senate President and as a member of this chamber, and as a member of the bar, I will not sit idly by and allow this. At stake is the very idea that justice should be governed by laws that apply to all, equally to all, rather than the whims and caprices of public opinion,” he said. The Senate President warned that disregarding the SC ruling might lead to chaos and tyranny. Escudero said that legal process is an essential part of the democratic process and for the rule of law to prevail, the High Court must act as as a compass, impartially applying the law by calling out violations and not swayed by public opinion or political judgment. “The courts, Mr. President, with the Supreme Court at the helm, are the guardians of the rule of law, making sure everyone plays by the same rules and receives equal justice. For the rule of law to prevail, the High Court must act as a compass, not as a political cheerleader, impartially applying the law by calling out violations, not swayed by public opinion or political judgment. Respect for the rule of law, Mr. President, requires all of us to adhere to final or immediately executory decisions of the courts even when there is a winner or a loser to avoid deadlocks and maintain legal order, “Escudero added. The Senate voted to archive the impeachment case against the vice president with 19 senators voting yes, four voting no and one abstention.(Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)