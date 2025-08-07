Photo Release

August 7, 2025 No one is above the law, not even the Senate impeachment court: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada urges the colleagues, during Wednesday’s plenary debates, August 6, 2025, to uphold the rule of law and respect the Supreme Court’s ruling on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment case, warning against setting a dangerous precedent that could undermine the Constitution and the balance of power among the branches of government. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)