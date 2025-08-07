Photo Release

August 7, 2025 Lacson questions Senate’s jurisdiction to dismiss impeachment case: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson questions the Senate’s jurisdiction to act on a motion to dismiss the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte pointing out that such motion is not provided for in the Upper Chamber’s rules. “How do we deal with the motion to dismiss? We are in plenary as a legislative body and we are not an impeachment court?” Lacson asked. Sen. Rodante Marcoleta moved to dismiss the impeachment case against the vice president, citing several violations that led to the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling to declare the complaint as unconstitutional. Lacson noted that the decision to dismiss the case falls solely and exclusively under the jurisdiction and authority of an impeachment court. “How do we deal with the pending motion? Shall we even take it up or deal with it? We do not have guidelines because the motion to dismiss is not in our rules. So what guidelines will we follow in addressing the motion to dismiss submitted by the Hon. Marcoleta? Assuming that the motion is voted upon and adopted by this body, what if the Supreme Court reverses itself when it rules on the motion for reconsideration (MR) filed by the House of Representatives through the Solicitor General (Solgen)? Shall we also backtract and reverse ourselves in dismissing the impeachment case? Lacson asked. In response, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the impeachment complaint may be archived as was done in the cases of former President Joseph Estrada and former Ombudsman Merceditas Guiterrez. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)