August 7, 2025 Senate must study well its decision on impeachment case: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan urges his colleagues to study well the decision the Senate would make on the impeachment case of Vice President Sara Duterte and observe courtesy and respect to the co-equal branch of the government. “I think out of courtesy for a co-equal (branch of the government) we should respect the House of Representatives (HOR) in the same way if the Senate would, at a future time, file a case before the Supreme Court and seek a motion for reconsideration in a matter that involved the House. We would like to think that the House will not act to have the case dismissed, pending the motion of reconsideration out of respect for a co-equal. I hope we can study the decision well this afternoon,” Pangilinan said during Wednesday’s plenary session, August 6, 2025. Pangilinan supported the motion of the minority leader to lay on the table the matter of the impeachment case. “Why convening the Impeachment Court is the right course of action? Because if we vote tonight to dismiss it, to act on the impeachment complaint, we will be acting beyond our legal authority, because the impeachment complaint is not ours. The Senate has no power in plenary; our decision would be ‘ultra vires’, without legal authority,” Pangilinan pointed out. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)