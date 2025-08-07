Photo Release

August 7, 2025 My duty is to be guided by evidence, by the rule of law, and by the principles enshrined in our Constitution: Senator Pia S. Cayetano voted YES, yesterday August 6, to archive the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling that the fourth complaint was “null and void ab initio” – legally invalid from the very beginning – and that “the Senate did not acquire jurisdiction to constitute itself into an impeachment court.” Cayetano explained that a case declared void ab initio “produces no rights, imposes no duties, and affords no protection. It has no legal effect. It is, in legal contemplation, inoperative as if it has not been passed. As such, it cannot justify an official act taken under it.” She reiterated that the Court’s decision is “immediately executory” and must be followed regardless of any motion for reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives. “As a senator and as a lawyer, I am bound by my oath to uphold the Constitution,” she said. “Gustuhin ko man o hindi, I have to make a decision. And binabase ko ang aking desisyon kung ano ang sinabi ng Supreme Court.” She concluded: “My duty is to be guided by evidence, by the rule of law, and by the principles enshrined in our Constitution.” (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano | Jansen C. Romero)