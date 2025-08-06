Photo Release

August 6, 2025 Marcoleta moves to dismiss the impeachment complaint: “Mr. President, when the Supreme Court negates the actions of a co-equal branch of government, it does not assert its superiority. Instead, it upholds the supremacy and the dominance of the fundamental law of the land, the Constitution.” With this statement, Senator Rodante D. Marcoleta respectfully moved for the Senate to dismiss the impeachment complaint filed against Vice President Sara Duterte during Wednesday's session, August 6, 2025.