August 6, 2025 Tabling motion to dismiss impeachment case: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros supports the motion to table the motion to dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte. “Tabling of the motion to dismiss by the Senate today would not be a defiance of the Supreme Court. There's no final decision yet. Even the Supreme Court is still waiting for the Vice President's comment,” Hontiveros explained during Wednesday’s plenary session, August 6, 2025. The senator seconded the motion of Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III to table the motion to dismiss the impeachment complaint until the decision of the Supreme Court has attained finality. “I believe this decision is of the highest public interest, whose consequences will echo through time and history. Many years from now, everyone will study and analyze this – from students, journalists, political analysts, academics, and, most importantly, our fellow citizens,” Hontiveros pointed out. “One day… and this day will come… history will judge all of us based on our actions today, August 6, 2025. When history comes to remember… let’s hope we stood where it mattered. That even in the face of doubt, we did what was right and just,” she added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)