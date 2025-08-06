Photo Release

August 6, 2025 Sotto opposes outright dismissal of impeachment case: Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III opposes the motion to dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, pointing out a danger of outright dismissing the impeachment proceedings by virtue of a decision that is not yet final and has pending appeal. During Wednesday’s plenary session, August 6, 2025, Sotto said the Supreme Court decision is not yet final. A motion for reconsideration was filed by the House of Representatives, through the Office of the Solicitor General. Sotto warned that dismissing the case prematurely could result in complications should the Supreme Court reverse its ruling. “A case decided unanimously does not mean that it is infallible. For all we know, it is a unanimous mistake, that again can be corrected by setting aside and reversing prior pronouncements,” Sotto explained. “In this regard, we shall wait for the resolution of this motion of reconsideration. Let us allow and give chance to the Supreme Court to rectify its decision, which contains clear and blatant errors, for their sake and for future impeachment proceedings. Let us not dismiss forthwith!” Sotto pointed out. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)