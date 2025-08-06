Photo Release

August 6, 2025 Marcoleta moves to dismiss impeachment complaint vs Duterte: Sen. Rodante Marcoleta moves to dismiss the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, citing several violations that led the Supreme Court (SC) to declare the complaint as unconstitutional. "The Supreme Court has already spoken — the final arbiter of the law. It ruled the complaint unconstitutional, lacking in initiative, and violative of due process. The Senate never acquired jurisdiction over the matter. The decision is immediately executory. On that note, Mr. President, I respectfully move that the impeachment complaint be dismissed,” Marcoleta said in a privilege speech Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The seasoned lawmaker pointed out several procedural lapses, including the violation of the one-year ban on filing the impeachment complaints, the failure of the House of Representatives (HREP) to include the complaint in its order of business, the incorrect date stated in the documents, failure to refer the complaint to the appropriate committee where the vice president would had been given the right to defend herself. “They transmitted to the Senate without requiring themselves to observe another provision of their own rules,” Marcoleta said. While the SC does not prohibit the filing of impeachment complaints against government officials, he said that it must be done properly. “You want to impeach the Vice President? Do it the right way,” he stressed. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau.)