August 5, 2025 Probe GSIS: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a probe on the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), urging stricter safeguards in the use of public employees’ retirement funds. “With millions of Filipinos depending on GSIS for their pensions and other benefits, GSIS investments should be made in a sound, safe, and liquid manner, in compliance with regulations designed for that purpose,” Hontiveros said in a privilege speech Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The lady senator said GSIS invested over P1-billion in DigiPlus, an online gambling platform, when the Senate is seriously pushing the e-gaming bills. She said the shares in question were purchases at P65.30 each but the value had plummeted to just P13.68, resulting in massive losses to GSIS. She said GSIS officials likewise made unwise decisions such as purchasing P1.45 billion worth of perpetual preferred shares from Altermergy Holdings Corporation when the company failed to meet GSIS’s minimum market capitalization requirement and was not listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange at the time of the transaction. She said the company had a debt-to-equity ration of 194 percent. The lady senator also raised concerns about GSIS’s ongoing 0.82 percent stake in Del Monte Pacific, which is reportedly saddled with over $2.3 billion in debt. The GSIS investment has already lost 32.5 percent of its value, or about ₱19.1 million. “This is why the Senate should act swiftly to review the policies, procedures, and guidelines covering the GSIS’s investment decisions. I hope we will act immediately, for all Filipinos who hope that one day, their retirement fund from the many years of sacrifice and public service will bring comfort. Public sector pensions are not gambling. GSIS should not gamble away the future of those who serve our nation,” Hontiveros stressed. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)