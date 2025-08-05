Photo Release

August 5, 2025 Probe on GSIS online gambling investment: Sen. Erwin Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Games and Amusement, vows to investigate the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) P1 billion investment in online gambling. “I just wanted to express my support for what our good Senator (Sen. Risa Hontiveros) had said regarding her exposure on what's happening at the GSIS under the administration of Jose Arnulfo Veloso,” Tulfo said during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 5, 2025. Tulfo also expressed strong disappointment to the GSIS leadership for disregarding the hard work of government employees and investing their hard earned money and contributions to online gambling. “I am with you on this Senator Risa, and I really want this investigated and if there's an opportunity, I will file a resolution to investigate GSIS and Mr. Veloso. If the Committee on Rules deems it appropriate to investigate this with the Committee on Games and Amusement as lead committee, I will investigate the GSIS's placement of retirees' money in online gambling as soon as possible,” Tulfo stressed. Tulfo also wanted to include the DigiPlus in the investigation to determine if anyone profited on it. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)