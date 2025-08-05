Photo Release

August 5, 2025 Padilla condemns mass killings in Gaza: Sen. Robinhood Padilla condemns the continued mass killings in Gaza and makes an appeal to the Israeli government to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and allow humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilians. “We are requesting that the country of Israel be informed immediately and told diplomatically to allow us, the Philippines, to conduct a humanitarian mission for those in Gaza,” Padilla said in Filipino in his privilege speech Tuesday at the plenary session, August 5, 2025. As of January 15, 2025, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Health Organization, and the Palestinian government, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in widespread infrastructure damage, including destruction or damage to nearly all residential homes, 80 percent of commercial facilities, and 88 percent of school buildings. Additionally, only 50 percent of hospitals remain partially functional, while 68 percent of road networks and cropland have been affected. Padilla filed a resolution calling on Israel to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and allow the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid in accordance with their obligations under international law, while strongly condemning the continued inhumane treatment, deliberate starvation, and mass killings of Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)