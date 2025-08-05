Photo Release

August 5, 2025 Rethink approach to climate change: Sen. Loren Legarda urges her fellow lawmakers to rethink their approach to climate change and craft solutions that would place people at the center. “I must repeat what has already been said countless times: Climate change is a development crisis, a public health emergency, and a human rights catastrophe. We must act at the scale demanded by the crisis. We need to fundamentally rethink our development—valuing our nation's social, cultural, and natural capital—while aggressively building adaptive and low-carbon infrastructure,” Legarda said in a privilege speech, Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The lady senator highlighted the need to place people at the center, noting that climate action must be pro-poor, pro-women, pro-youth and pro-indigenous. “It must be guided not only by international law but by climate justice, recognizing that those who contributed least must not suffer the most from its consequences,” she added. The lady senator called on lawmakers to act on four critical areas: 1) Mobilize and Monitor Climate Finance. To pass legislation that strengthens its ability to access, track and utilize climate funds with full transparency and accountability; 2) Strengthen Adaptation and Local Resilience. To fast-track the localization of climate action by supporting local government units (LGUs) in updating and implementing their Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs) to ensure that LGUs are informed of the latest climate projections, risk assessments and adaptation priorities identified in the Philippine National Adaptation Plan; 3) Drive Low-Carbon Development. To spur the country to move with urgency in order to drive economy-wide climate action by supporting the Climate Commission in updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) through a whole-of-government-and-nation approach and ensuring that all development and investment plans are aligned with a just, low-carbon and climate-resilient pathways; 4) To Demand International Accountability. According to Legarda, the Department of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Climate Change Commission, should diplomatically invoke the International Court Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion across all international negotiation. She said this landmark opinion would strengthen the Philippines’ legal and moral standing to demand scaled-up climate finance, technology access, and loss and damage support from high-emission countries and fossil fuel corporations. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)