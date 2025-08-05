Photo Release

August 5, 2025 Budget process transparency urged: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson calls for budget process transparency in Congress in a bid to resolve the problem of fund insertions for various projects in the country’s national budget. “Are you with us in pursuing a more transparent budget process from the committee hearings all the way down to the bicameral conference, every step of the way?” Lacson asked Sen. Loren Legarda during Tuesday’s plenary session, August 5, 2025. Legarda, in response answered affirmatively, and said budget transparency should be observed and a resolution should be adopted. “At the rate practically everyone is gearing towards a transparent budget process in this Congress or in this regular session. I think we can more or less mitigate insertions because legislators will be more reluctant to insert projects that are not coordinated with the agencies that will implement those projects simply because they will be identified if we have a transparent budget process or legislation process dealing with the budget for 2026,” Lacson explained. “These matters will be taken up during the committee hearings of the budget deliberations and even in plenary. So let’s wait and see if we really practice transparency at least in the Senate,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)