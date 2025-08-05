Photo Release

August 5, 2025 Promoting sustainable practices in the Senate: On Monday, Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation & Futures Thinking, renewed her call for stronger sustainability practices in the Senate, urging fellow lawmakers and employees to lead by example in reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly habits. “This is going to be the third Congress in a row that this representation would like to encourage our colleagues, employees, and everyone who comes to our Senate to engage in sustainability practices,” she said during her manifestation on the Senate floor. As part of her advocacy, she distributed reusable tumblers from UHAWNA—a Filipino-Australian brand that supports water access in underserved communities. She also requested her colleagues to avoid using PET bottles whenever possible – including in their committee hearings. Cayetano also recalled her earlier efforts to institutionalize environmental responsibility in the Senate, including the establishment of the Senate Materials Recovery Facility during her time as Chair of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. “We created the Senate MRF where all our trash is brought, sorted, and those that can be reused are reused,” she said. “I call on our colleagues to embrace this in your own office, and if it can be adopted as a policy as well.” (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano | Jansen C. Romero)