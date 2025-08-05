Photo Release

August 5, 2025 Buying 50 percent of farmers’ output: Minority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III urges the Senate Committee on Agriculture to study the possibility of the government buying 50 percent of all farmers’ output. “May I suggest the Committee on Agriculture to study the possibility of the government buying 50 percent of the output of all farmers at their price. Please make a study to that effect,” Sotto said during Monday’s plenary session, August 4, 2025. Sotto, in his interpellation on issues surrounding rice production and farmers’ welfare, explained that based on a study, it will help reduce food prices. The minority leader also cited Davao del Norte where Gov. Edwin Jubahib has been implementing a successful program of buying farmers’ products. “LGUs could be used, Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI) in all LGUs, could be possible. So again, the study can be made by the Committee on Agriculture.” Sotto pointed out, emphasizing the crucial role of the local governments. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)