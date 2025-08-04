Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Reso on Rice Tariffication Law: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan says he filed Senate Resolution No. 10 directing the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform to conduct an inquiry on restoring the regulatory and market intervention powers of the National Food Authority (NFA), and amending Republic Act No. 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) to lower rice prices and ensure food security. Pangilinan made the manifestation after Sen. Raffy Tulfo called for the immediate review of the RTL during plenary session Monday, August 4, 2025. Pangilinan also raised concerns about the billions of pesos allocated under the RTL, seeking clarity on how the funds are being utilized. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)