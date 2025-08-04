Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Marcos emphasizes importance of Cabagan-Santa Maria Bridge: Sen. Imee Marcos emphasizes the importance of the Cabagan-Santa Maria Bridge in Isabela, noting that it serves as a vital link between Region II and the Cordillera Autonomous Region. During the plenary session Monday, August 4, 2025, Marcos said the bridge was not an “ordinary bridge” and was expected to spur economic activity in the two regions as well as the whole of Luzon. “It was much anticipated by the people of the solid north and was expected to help in the transport of agricultural products such as corn, rice and vegetables,” Marcos said. The 990-meter bridge had collapsed in February 2025 after a truck carrying 102 tons of boulders had crossed it. Marcos said that after the bridge’s collapse, her office gathered records and investigations on the incident. “We were wondering why so many high-ranking names had cropped up…even to the level of undersecretaries and assistant secretaries but in the first report given to us, the only names that were listed were the names of the retired employees. Are there several reports or only one report?” Marcos asked. She referred the privilege speech of Senate President Pro-Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the matter to the Blue Ribbon Committee and asked that a comprehensive and final report be submitted to senators. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)