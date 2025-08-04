Photo Release

August 4, 2025 Revisit Rice Tariffication Law: Sen. Raffy Tulfo calls for the immediate review of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) as he expresses fears that the future of rice farming industry is in danger because of the existing policies. During Monday’s plenary session, August 4, 2025, Tulfo, in a privilege speech, said Malacanang and the Department of Agriculture are also urging the Congress to revisit the RTL and give more regulatory functions to the National Food Authority. “Mr. President, politics aside, everyone has good intentions for our dear rice farmers and our rice farming industry. I hope that we can all work together in championing the welfare and the livelihood of our farmers. As representatives, we are supposed to make policies for the people, let us get out of our bubble and put ourselves in their situation,” Tulfo said. “In conclusion, it is clear that revisions are necessary to address its shortcomings. We must strike a balance between liberalizing the rice market and protecting the interests of our local farmers,” he added. Tulfo said that in response to these challenges, farmer groups have proposed several solutions. They advocate for the establishment of a rice price stabilization fund to support farmers during periods of low prices. They also call for the implementation of stricter import regulations and quality control measures to ensure that imported rice meets the same standards as locally produced rice. Additionally, they emphasize the need for increased investment in agricultural infrastructure, research, and development to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of local rice farmers.(Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)